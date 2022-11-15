The Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center restarted its annual Holiday Gift and Craft Fair Saturday morning after a three-year break due to COVID-related closures. Here, people browse knitted crafts, jewelry, home decor and many other booths at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center.
Wenatchee resident Robin Carey, right, purchases a set of vintage carolers from Bobbie Schaller, far left, and Ingrid Rody while at the 25th annual Holiday Gift and Craft Fair Saturday morning at Foothills Middle School. There were over 100 booths at Foothills Middle School and Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center.
The Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center hosted its 25th annual Holiday Gift and Craft Fair on Saturday at the senior center and Foothills Middle School after a three-year break due to COVID-related closures.
