World photo/Loren Benoit Brady Hurst, 9, of Ephrata, cheers on his sister Seely, 6, as she races in Mission Ridge Ski Team's 2nd Annual Kids Triathlon junior group race Saturday at Walla Walla Point Park.
World photo/Loren Benoit Kellen Krake, 10, of Wenatchee straps on his helmet in the run to bike transition area during Mission Ridge Ski Team's 2nd Annual Kids Triathlon intermediate group race Saturday at Walla Walla Point Park.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eleanor Wenrick, 11, of Seattle nears the finish line in first place during the intermediate group run at Mission Ridge Ski Team's Kids Triathlon Saturday at Walla Walla Point Park.
World photo/Loren Benoit Kolston Breaux, 13, of Plain, begins his run at the start of Mission Ridge Ski Team's Kid Triathlon senior group race Saturday at Walla Walla Point Park. Kolston won first place in the senior group.
World photo/Loren Benoit Brady Hurst, 9, of Ephrata, cheers on his sister Seely, 6, as she races in Mission Ridge Ski Team's 2nd Annual Kids Triathlon junior group race Saturday at Walla Walla Point Park.
World photo/Loren Benoit Kellen Krake, 10, of Wenatchee straps on his helmet in the run to bike transition area during Mission Ridge Ski Team's 2nd Annual Kids Triathlon intermediate group race Saturday at Walla Walla Point Park.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eleanor Wenrick, 11, of Seattle nears the finish line in first place during the intermediate group run at Mission Ridge Ski Team's Kids Triathlon Saturday at Walla Walla Point Park.
World photo/Loren Benoit Kolston Breaux, 13, of Plain, begins his run at the start of Mission Ridge Ski Team's Kid Triathlon senior group race Saturday at Walla Walla Point Park. Kolston won first place in the senior group.
Mission Ridge Ski Team hosted the 2nd Annual 2023 Kids Triathlon Saturday, July 8, at Walla Walla Point Park. This year's event had biking and running legs for three different age groups from six to 14 years old.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone