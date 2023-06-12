World photo/Loren Benoit Tom and Vikki Noyes, of Wenatchee, learn more about growing lettuce and greens from Washington State University Master Gardener Jan Clark during WSU's 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Chelan-Douglas County Extension Master Gardener Program Saturday at the Community Education Garden at the northwest corner of Western and Springwater Avenues in Wenatchee. Around the garden there were youth fun areas, informational booths and Master Gardeners stationed throughout the garden to answer questions.
World photo/Loren Benoit Pierce County Washington State University Master Gardener Sondra Mangan smells a 'Full Moon Rising' Climbing Rose during WSU's 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Chelan-Douglas County Extension Master Gardener Program Saturday at the Community Education Garden at the northwest corner of Western and Springwater Avenues in Wenatchee.
World photo/Loren Benoit Cynthia Fisher, right, of Chelan, learns more about Coreopsis flowers from Washington State University Master Gardener June McCann during WSU's 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Extension Master Gardener Program Saturday at the Community Education Garden at the northwest corner of Western and Springwater Avenues in Wenatchee.
World photo/Loren Benoit Tom and Vikki Noyes, of Wenatchee, learn more about growing lettuce and greens from Washington State University Master Gardener Jan Clark during WSU's 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Chelan-Douglas County Extension Master Gardener Program Saturday at the Community Education Garden at the northwest corner of Western and Springwater Avenues in Wenatchee. Around the garden there were youth fun areas, informational booths and Master Gardeners stationed throughout the garden to answer questions.
World photo/Loren Benoit Pierce County Washington State University Master Gardener Sondra Mangan smells a 'Full Moon Rising' Climbing Rose during WSU's 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Chelan-Douglas County Extension Master Gardener Program Saturday at the Community Education Garden at the northwest corner of Western and Springwater Avenues in Wenatchee.
World photo/Loren Benoit Cynthia Fisher, right, of Chelan, learns more about Coreopsis flowers from Washington State University Master Gardener June McCann during WSU's 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Extension Master Gardener Program Saturday at the Community Education Garden at the northwest corner of Western and Springwater Avenues in Wenatchee.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone