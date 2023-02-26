World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan High's Jacey Boesel dribbles the ball down court during the first half of an opening round WIAA Class 2B Girls State basketball game with Rainier Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan High's Taylor Meyer looks to pass the basketball to a teammate during the first half of an opening round WIAA Class 2B Girls State basketball game with Rainier Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan High's Alex Goetz gathers a rebound during the first half of an opening round WIAA Class 2B Girls State basketball game with Rainier Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan High's Lindsey Jones dribbles the basketball during the first half of an opening round WIAA Class 2B Girls State basketball game with Rainier Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan High's Jacey Boesel dribbles the ball around the edge during the first half of an opening round WIAA Class 2B Girls State basketball game with Rainier Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan's Aleena Lafferty eyes the basket as she shoots during the first half of an opening round WIAA Class 2B Girls State basketball game with Rainier Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan High's Jacey Boesel dribbles the ball down court during the first half of an opening round WIAA Class 2B Girls State basketball game with Rainier Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan High's Taylor Meyer looks to pass the basketball to a teammate during the first half of an opening round WIAA Class 2B Girls State basketball game with Rainier Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan High's Alex Goetz gathers a rebound during the first half of an opening round WIAA Class 2B Girls State basketball game with Rainier Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan High's Lindsey Jones dribbles the basketball during the first half of an opening round WIAA Class 2B Girls State basketball game with Rainier Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan High's Jacey Boesel dribbles the ball around the edge during the first half of an opening round WIAA Class 2B Girls State basketball game with Rainier Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Okanogan's Aleena Lafferty eyes the basket as she shoots during the first half of an opening round WIAA Class 2B Girls State basketball game with Rainier Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone