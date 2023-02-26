World photo/Loren Benoit Omak High's Jovan Mercado drives with the basketball for a layup during the second half of a WIAA 1A Boys State opening round game with Lakeside (9 Mile) Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Omak High's William Dick looks down court as he dribbles during the second half of a WIAA 1A Boys State opening round game with Lakeside (9 Mile) Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Omak High's Jovan Mercado, left, is comforted by Lakeside (9 Mile) High's Jayden Berge at the end of a WIAA 1A Boys State opening round loser-out game Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Omak High's Jovan Mercado drives with the basketball for a layup during the second half of a WIAA 1A Boys State opening round game with Lakeside (9 Mile) Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Omak High's William Dick looks down court as he dribbles during the second half of a WIAA 1A Boys State opening round game with Lakeside (9 Mile) Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Omak High's Jovan Mercado, left, is comforted by Lakeside (9 Mile) High's Jayden Berge at the end of a WIAA 1A Boys State opening round loser-out game Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone