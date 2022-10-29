"Jurassic Dark" at 400 Cottage Ave. in Cashmere is one of the locations that is part of October's Scare-Crazy, a map tour and prize giveaway put on by the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce. Those looking to visit the locations for the tour and can pick up a map at Cashmere Chamber of Commerce at 103 Cottage Ave.
A decorated doughnut scarecrow, "Scare-Dough", at Sure-to-Rise Bakery in Cashmere is one of the locations that is part of the month-long Scare-Crazy, a map tour and prize giveaway put on by the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce. Those looking to visit the locations for the tour can pick up a map at Cashmere Chamber of Commerce at 103 Cottage Ave.
World photo/Loren Benoit The "Scare Bros Band" at 217 Maple Street in Cashmere is one of the locations that is part of Scare-Crazy, a map tour and prize giveaway put on by the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce. Those looking to visit the locations for the tour can pick up a map at Cashmere Chamber of Commerce at 103 Cottage Avenue.
World photo/Loren Benoit Residences and businesses are listed on a map for participants to locate to celebrate Scare-Crazy, a map tour and prize giveaway put on by Cashmere Chamber of Commerce. Pictured is "Rock of Ages" at Cashmere Valley Bank Retail Operation Center at 118 Cottage Avenue in Cashmere.
World photo/Loren Benoit Residences and businesses are listed on a map for visitors to locate for the Scare-Crazy tour put on by Cashmere Chamber of Commerce. Pictured is "When Good Pumpkins Go Bad," at 304 Pioneer Avenue in Cashmere. Those looking to visit the locations for the scarecrow tour can pick up a map at Cashmere Chamber of Commerce at 103 Cottage Avenue.
World photo/Loren Benoit "Karen The Cat Lady" at Cashmere Veterinary Clinic at 227 Cottage Avenue is one of the locations that is part of Scare-Crazy, a map tour and prize giveaway put on by the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce. Those looking to visit the locations for the tour can pick up a map at Cashmere Chamber of Commerce at 103 Cottage Avenue.
World photo/Loren Benoit "Mucho Lico" at Agave Azui at 128 Cottage Avenue is one of the locations that is part of Scare-Crazy, a map tour and prize giveaway put on by the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce. Those looking to visit the locations for the tour can pick up a map at Cashmere Chamber of Commerce at 103 Cottage Avenue.
