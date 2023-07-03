World photo/Loren Benoit Third grader Henrick Clark places his loom art at his display at Class With a Glass Friday in Wenatchee. A group of 24 third to fifth graders finished up their week long art camp Friday. The campers showcased all their art from the week for their parents Friday. The campers made prints, looms, sketches, clay sculptures, bean mosaics, and portraits.
World photo/Loren Benoit Kids rehearse a song and dance with music teacher and support staffer Carrie Grosch during summer art camp Friday at Class With a Glass in Wenatchee. Staffers Kaitlynn Barrett, Caitlyn Cleveland, Nancy Barrett and Carrie Grosch helped the kids with their art.
World photo/Loren Benoit Art campers look and listen as assistant manager Kaitlynn Barrett reads and shows "The True Story of the Three Little Pigs" pages during summer art camp Friday at Class With a Glass in Wenatchee.
