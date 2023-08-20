World photo/Loren Benoit Roberta Alley, right, samples a Black Krim heirloom tomato slice next to her daughter-in-law Stacy Alley, both of Wenatchee, at WSU Master Gardener Sandee Robers' station at Washington State University Master Gardeners Tomato Tasting Gala, Saturday, at the Community Education Garden on Western Ave. in Wenatchee. The Black Krim tomatoes are grown in Anne Debosky's garden in Chelan. There were paste, hybrids, cherry, and heirloom tomatoes. Tasters voted for their favorites via clipboards.
World photo/Loren Benoit Roger and Diana Hillstrom, of Wenatchee, discuss and look over their votes for Celebrity, Oregon Spring, and Early Bird tomatoes as they go through a Washington State University Master Gardeners Tomato Tasting Gala, Saturday, at the Community Education Garden on Western Ave. in Wenatchee.
World photo/Loren Benoit People line up to sample different hybrid tomato varieties at Washington State University Master Gardeners Tomato Tasting Gala, Saturday, at the Community Education Garden on Western Ave. in Wenatchee.
