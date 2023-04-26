The Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band, cheerleaders, and flag team helped celebrate Wenatchee veteran Sgt. Fred Holsonbake's 100th birthday with his own special parade. This act of kindness honored Holsonbake's military service and contributions to the community.
Wenatchee Police Officers Cory Fuller and Aly Mustain stopped by Pioneer, Orchard and Foothills middle schools for lunch recently to play 2-on-2 basketball with sixth and seventh grade students. Students had a chance to win tickets to the Wenatchee Big Horns game this Sunday. "Let's just say the students earned more than their free tickets," WPD said. "Student:3, Officers 0."
