Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--For nearly two decades, the annual Winlock Pickersfest has brought musical enthusiasts of all stripes to Southwest Washington for a weekend of acoustic performances, impromptu jam sessions and free workshops.
Starting Friday, this year's Pickersfest -- the 19th edition of the event -- will fill Winolequa Park with musicians and fans, with performances running all the way until Sunday morning.
"It's grown tremendously over the years," said Marv Sobolesky, one of the event's founders and organizers. "It used to be just a bunch of local pickers getting together, and we still do that, but now we have some really big acts come in."
Sobolesky is president of the Washington Acoustic Music Association, which puts on the festival. The event started after an annual bluegrass festival in Ryderwood disbanded, and local enthusiasts were eager to make sure the genre still had a gathering in the area. Over the years, Pickersfest has grown to include many styles of music.
"We like bluegrass, but it's more than that," Sobolesky said.
The event will be headlined by world-famous finger-style guitarist Richard Smith. Sobolesky said Smith's show includes "just about everything" when it comes to musical styles.
"It's totally mind-blowing to have someone like that come to Winlock," he said. "He's a big icon of guitar players. ... You've just got to be there to experience it. You can't get the same feeling by watching it on YouTube. Everybody who shows up doesn't leave disappointed."
One new feature of the festival this year is genre jam sessions Friday afternoon, including a Celtic Jam, Old Time Jam and Swing Jam. While everyone loves to see the professional performers Pickersfest brings in, Sobolesky said the highlight for many is the jam sessions that break out with so many musical enthusiasts gathered together.
"It's tons of jams going on until all hours of the night," he said. "It gets pretty crazy."
Pickersfest typically draws 300 to 400 attendees, including many from out of state and Canada. Six workshops on Saturday are included with the price of admission, and there are kids activities scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, a series of bands -- ranging from bluegrass to country to swing music -- will play well into the night, capped off by Smith's performance.
Tickets for Pickersfest can be purchased for $15 each day at the gate, or $25 for the entire weekend. A full schedule is available at winlockpickersfest.com. Organizing the event is a year-round endeavor, Sobolesky said, but one that always pays off as the strum of guitar strings starts to resound through Winlock.
"We're already starting on next year," he laughed.