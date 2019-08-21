Aug. 21-- Aug. 21--Jack Crowley used to hang out at the Vancouver Community Library every day. The 70-year-old was homeless for 34 years, and the downtown library provided a safe, quiet place out of the elements.
But in March, that changed when he got a one-bedroom apartment in Battle Ground.
It all started with conversations he had with a social worker at the library.
"I got to thinking I'm getting up in years and I need to get inside," Crowley said. "These folks are real good people. They helped me."
Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries' flagship has long been more than a place to find the latest best-selling novels or to use a computer. Since November, the downtown branch has also piloted a program that regularly puts social workers in the library, helping guide people like Crowley to housing and other resources.
Initial numbers show those efforts are bearing fruit. Crowley is among 19 homeless library visitors that Community Services Northwest case manager Jamie Spinelli helped house between November and June. Police, medical and other emergency services calls to the downtown location are down since November.
"It's more than just books," said Kelly Lamm, branch manager of the Vancouver Community Library. "It's coming and being a member of a community, but also a bridge to social services."