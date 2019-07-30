July 30-- Jul. 30--The dejected look on Luke Schwartz's face after he tossed his helmet aside told the story of another frustrating night for the Pippins.
Yakima Valley's center fielder couldn't have hit the ball much harder with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. But the liner went straight into Ridgefield shortstop Jonny Weaver's glove, and he softly flipped the ball to second base for a game-ending double play.
That wrapped up a 12-2 loss, the fifth in six games and second straight by double digits. Not much seemed to go right for the Pippins, who fell to 4.5 games back of Wenatchee and a playoff spot with six games remaining.
"We just couldn't get off the field," coach Marcus McKimmy said. "(The) bats weren't ready."
Momentum from Tyler Frazier's quick 1-2-3 first inning disappeared with a pair of extra base hits to lead off the second. Both of those runners scored and Yakima Valley missed a chance to answer when it wasted back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the inning.
The Pippins wouldn't get another hit until a two-run sixth, featuring an RBI double from Tyler Dean. But it wasn't nearly enough after Ridgefield capitalized on three errors to score six and take an 11-0 lead in a disastrous top half of the sixth.
It was the ninth time this season and the sixth time in July an opponent has scored at least 10 runs against a pitching staff depleted by injuries. All five original starters and 12 pitchers total have departed since the beginning of the summer.
Position players Tanner Parker and Eddie Pelc looked better than anyone else on the mound for Yakima Valley, shutting down Ridgefield while allowing just one hit over the last 2 2/3 innings. McKimmy said Pelc likely earned a chance to pitch longer and possibly start before the season ends.
"I think that's his second or third outing now with pretty good stuff," McKimmy said. "He'll probably be able to go two innings minimum going forward, so that was big to see some really good juice again from him."
Two home games against the nonleague Highline Bears will give Yakima Valley a chance to bounce back. The Pippins are 3-0 in nonleague games this season.
