Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--WENATCHEE, Wash. -- A day after they didn't get the offense to support good pitching, the Pippins didn't get the pitching to back a good day at the plate.
Despite five different batters with two hits apiece, Yakima Valley let an early lead slip away and fell 10-6 to the Wenatchee AppleSox on Saturday at Thomas Stadium.
The Pippins scored three runs in the second inning and held a 3-2 lead through four frames, but Wenatchee took the lead for good in the fifth on Blake Klassen's two-run double, one of four two-baggers for the AppleSox.
Yakima Valley second baseman Brady Hormel was 2 for 5 with two doubles and two RBI to highlight an 11-hit offense.
YV pitcher Trystan Vrieling entered the game in the third and struck out six over five innings, but he also gave up five earned runs as the AppleSox took a 10-4 lead into the final inning.
Wenatchee's Dalton Harum was 2 for 4 with a triple, home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Former Yakima Valley College pitcher Seth Kuykendall earned the win for the AppleSox with one earned run over five innings.
The Pippins have seven games left with the finale of this series on Sunday. They begin their final home series, against Walla Walla, on Friday at Yakima County Stadium.