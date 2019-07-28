July 28-- Jul. 28--Coming back home proved to be just what Yakima Valley needed after a long, frustrating road trip.
A late-night bus ride and the arrival of significant wildfire smoke couldn't stop the Pippins' bats from coming alive after recording just one hit the day before in Kelowna. They started early and finished with a franchise-record in runs scored to blast Ridgefield 21-8, halting a three-game losing skid.
"We got back home, got a chance to rejuvenate a little bit and got our energy back up," left fielder Eddie Pelc said. "That was key for us coming out here and competing."
The Southern California native said he didn't get back home until between 4 and 5 a.m. on Saturday, leaving little time for sleep before heading back to the ballpark. Conditions were made even worse as the game went on by smoke that Pelc thought might force the game to be cancelled.
Instead, he led a resurgent Yakima Valley offense by reaching base in all seven at-bats, including a two-run home run and five walks. He batted in every inning except the fifth but didn't need to put a ball in play after his third-inning blast over the wall in right field.
"It was a long at-bat and I was honestly in protect mode," Pelc said. "Someone in the dugout yelled out 'earlier!' so I started my load a little bit earlier, (got a) fastball inside, and dropped the barrel on it."
His first-inning single set the tone for a night with 17 hits against a struggling Ridgefield defense, which committed four errors. The Pippins batted around in four different innings and led 4-0 before the Raptors even recorded an out.
Catcher James Bell went 5-for-6 with a double and three RBI, while right fielder Brian Rice ended the night 3-for-5 with 2 RBI. Ridgefield's offense finally broke out by scoring five runs in the seventh inning only to see the Pippins respond with six when they came to the plate.
Yakima Valley continues to thrive at home despite its road struggles, posting a 15-8 record at Yakima County Stadium. They're averaging more than five runs per game at home, compared to just over three on the road to go with a 4-16 record.
Pelc joined the Pippins halfway through the season and couldn't explain why the team plays so much better at home, noting he couldn't really see a huge difference in the team. Either way, he's looking forward to keeping the momentum going against Ridgefield Sunday after enjoying a full night's sleep.
