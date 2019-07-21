July 21-- Jul. 21--VICTORIA, British Columbia -- The horrors north of the border continued on Saturday.
For the second straight game an All-Star pitcher for the Pippins was tagged for eight earned runs and the Victoria HarbourCats darted off with a 9-1 victory in the middle game of the three-game series.
Joe Magrisi and the Pippins trailed 1-0 through five innings when the trouble started in the sixth. Victoria pounded out a triple, two singles and a double to start the inning and then added a walk and another single to open a 5-0 lead.
Magrisi, whose earned-run average jumped from 0.62 to 2.60, had a truly bizarre outing as he struck out 13 while giving up 10 hits, a home run and three walks. After Victoria's streak of hits in the sixth, Magrisi struck out the next three batters swinging.
The right-hander went back out for the seventh but was pulled after back-to-back singles, which triggered another three runs.
On Friday, Jack Gonzales conceded eight earned runs in a 17-2 loss.
The Pippins were held in check with just six singles and only four stranded. Second baseman and leadoff hitter Nick DiCarlo drove in the lone run in the eighth inning.
Yakima Valley will continue the series with an afternoon game on Sunday and then Gonzales and Magrisi will play in the West Coast League All-Star game in Bend on Tuesday.
