Aug. 09-- Aug. 9--An impressive night for the bullpen went to waste as Yakima Valley's offensive woes continued in its last road game of the season.
Mark Woinarowicz and A.J. Wood combined to shut out Cowlitz after a rough start for Selah grad Dylan Bishop. The Pippins' eight hits never came at the right times, and they fell 3-1 in their eighth straight loss.
Eric Pelc, Brian Rice and Brady Hormel all turned in two-hit performances at the bottom of the lineup, while the top four hitters combined to go 1 for 19. Sawyer Chesley scored Yakima Valley's lone run with two outs in the eighth inning after a third strike got away from the catcher.
That ended a stretch of 14 straight scoreless innings for the Pippins, who took a 4-0 lead with a big second inning before losing 5-4 on Wednesday. Prior to that outburst, they hadn't scored in their previous 14 innings, including a 2-0 loss to Cowlitz on Monday.
Bishop struggled to find the strike zone in his first start against West Coast League competition. He walked three of the seven batters he faced and hit another with a pitch while recording only one out.
Woinarowicz got out of the jam immediately with a bases-loaded double play, then settled in to shut down the Black Bears. They didn't get another runner to third base in five innings against Woinarowicz and A.J. Wood pitched two perfect frames with three strikeouts.
The Pippins defense didn't commit any errors for the second straight night. Missed opportunities cost them as they left the bases loaded in the second inning and went 0 for 6 with four strikeouts with runners in scoring position.
Yakima Valley will conclude its season this weekend with a three-game series against Walla Walla, starting Friday at 6:35 p.m.