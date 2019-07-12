July 12-- Jul. 12--YAKIMA, Wash. -- It took nearly four hours and a ton of patience to do it, but the Pippins outlasted the Northwest Honkers for an 11-10 nonleague victory in 10 innings Thursday night.
Surviving an early five-run deficit and rallying to tie the game three times, Yakima Valley finally prevailed thanks to Aidan Welch's RBI single to score Eddy Pelc with one out in the bottom of the 10th at Yakima County Stadium.
Three Honkers pitchers combined for 15 walks and final one was issued to Pelc to lead off the 10th. The Pippins tied the game at 10-10 in the seventh but had trouble cashing in on the walks, finishing with 16 left on base.
Brady Hormel led YV's 14-hit offense, going 3 for 6 with a run and two RBI and teammate Nick DiCarlo was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs.
Tanner Parker, the Pippins' infielder and leading hitter, pitched a scoreless 10th to earn the win. He struck out two and walked two.
After three straight nonleague wins, Yakima Valley resumes WCL play on Friday hosting Port Angeles.
In a scheduling change announced Thursday, the Pippins' June 27 game at Port Angeles that was rained out will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday to close out Yakima Valley's home series against the Lefties.
Both games will be seven innings, with the first game beginning at 4:35 and the second game starting 30 minutes after the first contest.
Port Angeles will be the home team for the opener, with Yakima Valley the home team in the second game.
Although the rained out game was originally in the first half of the West Coast League season, Sunday's makeup will count in the second half standings.