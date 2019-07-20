July 20-- Jul. 20--RIDGEFIELD -- In his final start before his West Coast League All-Star debut, pitcher Carter Benbrook turned in another gem.
Although Benbrook didn't factor in the decision in what turned into the Raptors' 5-2 late-game victory over the Portland Pickles on Friday, the UC Santa Barbara signee allowed just three hits over six innings and struck out five.
The weekend series at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex continues at 6:35 p.m. Saturday
Benbrook joins catcher Steve Ramirez (Riverside City College) and Michael Hicks (Boise State) as the three Raptors selected to Tuesday's WCL All-Star game, hosted by the Bend Elks. In six starts this season, Benbrook is 2-1 with 25 strikeouts, four walks and lowered his ERA to 2.05.
Chase Luttrell's two-run eighth-inning home run for Portland broke up the scoreless game, but the Raptors scored all five of their runs in the home half of the inning.
3 Key Moments
9 batters, 5 runs: The Raptors, trailing 2-0 entering the home eighth, plated runs in the inning. It began with their first extra-base hit of the game from Montana State Billings' Andrew Schleusner and ended with Michael Hicks' (Boise State) two-run double.
Shot to right: Chase Luttrell's (Long Beach State) two-run home run in the eighth inning broke a scoreless game. It was the Pickles' fifth hit of the game.
Unscathed in the fourth: Portland threatened in the fourth inning, loading the bases on two hits and a walk allowed by Ridgefield starter Carter Benbrook. But the UC Santa Barbara product struck out the final two batters to keep the game scoreless.
3 Key Players
Michael Perzan, Portland: The Grand Canyon product allowed two hits and struck out five in five innings. Like Benbrook, he earned a no-deciison.
Carter Benbrook, Ridgefield: Making his sixth appearance, Benbrook lowered his ERA to 2.05 Friday. He allowed three hits over six innings.
Michael Hicks, Ridgefield: The Raptors' clean-up hitter went 1 for 4, but his two-run double in the eighth inning added insurance runs to what was a 3-2 Ridgefield lead off a wild pitch.
3 Key Numbers
4: The number of home runs Boise State's Michael Hicks has in 29 games. He'll represent the Raptors in Monday's WCL Home Run Derby, as part of the league's All-Star festivities in Bend.
1 (-for-4): Cameron Repetti (Cal State Fullerton) ended a three-game hitless streak against WCL opponents Friday, going 1 for 4.
2: The number of extra-base hits by the Raptors. Both game in the eighth inning when, at the time, the Raptors had two hits through seven innings.