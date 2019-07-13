July 13-- Jul. 13--The Rainiers bounced back from last night's slugfest with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Reno.
Tacoma did the go-ahead damage with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Kelby Tomlinson flipped the lineup over with a double, and John Andreoli smashed a double into the gap to bring him home.
The late offense provided just enough to compliment a standout performance from start to finish from the Tacoma pitchers.
Sean Nolin, the reigning PCL Pitcher of the Week, put together another strong start to open his second half. He allowed just one run on a Travis Snider home run, but didn't give up a walk and struck out eight in a six-inning no-decision.
"He just does a good job moving the ball around to righties and lefties," Rainiers manager Daren Brown said.
Sam Tuivailala pitched a scoreless seventh inning -- earning the win in the process -- in his first appearance back in Tacoma. He allowed a single but struck out two in his eighth rehab outing since coming back from the injured list in June.
He's scheduled to throw another inning tomorrow.
"Hopefully he does just what he did today," Brown said. "I would take that."
Reggie McClain finished the night with two strikeouts in a six-out save, his second of the year.
After a day off to open the back half of the season, Andreoli went 2-for-4 to lead the offense from the top of the order. Ryan Court provided the other Tacoma run of the day, tying the game up in the bottom of the fourth with his fifth home run of the season.
Andrew Misiewicz is scheduled to start for the Rainiers tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Tuivailala back in Tacoma
Sam Tuivailala is back in Tacoma, but he's hoping it won't be a long stay.
The reliever, whose 2018 season ended prematurely with an Achilles injury, appeared in four games for the Rainiers earlier this year. But while his leg felt fine, his shoulder didn't, sending him back down the recovery ladder.
"It's definitely been a big wave this year, ups and downs, but I think we're on the right path, and I'm excited about it," Tuivailala said at Cheney Stadium before Friday's game.
Tuivailala spent just under a month away between games after his last appearance for the Rainiers on May 27. Since coming back for short-season Single-AEverett on June 24, he's had seven outings. Now, he's scheduled for two in Tacoma -- one inning on Friday and another on Saturday.
After that? Well, if he keeps feeling good, he could be back to the big leagues for the first time since last August.
The Mariners acquired Tuivailala from St. Louis last season in a late-July trade. He made four appearances in six days, but strained his right Achilles to end his year early.
After nearly eight months, he started his rehab assignment on May 2, but after six outings with high Single-A Modesto and four with Tacoma, his shoulder wasn't moving its best, and he had to shut it down again.
"We're still trying to get everything working at the same time, everything in sync," Tuivailala said.
This second time around, his rehab stint has looked -- and felt -- a lot better. He has allowed just one hit in the past seven outings -- all single innings -- needing fewer than 10 pitches in three of those.
"We're looking for the same thing today," said Yoel Monzon, Tacoma's acting pitching coach (Lance Painter is on vacation). "Consistent, being in the zone, having a quality pitch, and being able to execute pitches."
More importantly, Tuivailala's starting to feel like he did last summer before it all went south.
"It's all coming together pretty good," he said. "Obviously, we're very close, so I'm eager to get out there and just keep working on stuff."
Long back to IL
Shed Long, who went to the Injured List right before the all-star break with a minor shoulder injury, is back on the IL again after a one-game return. He hurt his hand in Monday's game, according to Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto. Eric Young Jr. was activated from the IL to take his roster spot.