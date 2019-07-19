July 19-- Jul. 19--The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reminds prospective hunters to complete their hunter education class before hunting season.
"Since most hunting seasons don't open until September, summer is a great time to enroll in hunter education to ensure you can participate in fall hunting seasons," said David Whipple, WDFW hunter education division manager. "WDFW recommends completing a hunter education course early because late summer and fall courses fill quickly."
WDFW offers both traditional and online options to complete the hunter education requirement.
All hunters born after Jan. 1, 1972 must complete a hunter education course to buy a hunting license. To find a course and learn about hunter education requirements, new hunters should visit the WDFW hunter education webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic.
Those who are unable to complete a hunter education course before the fall hunting seasons may qualify for a hunter education deferral. For more information on the deferral, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/deferral-program.