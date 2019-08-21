Lori Reed will be heading up the 101st Apple Blossom Festival as director general.
Lori has been involved with the Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Pageant and was royalty chaperone in 2014 and 2015. She has served on the board and executive committee many times throughout the last 10 years, and her two daughters were Top 10 candidates. Lori will oversee the board of directors and the progress of next year's festival.
Richard Seale will serve as the 2020 Chancellor of the Wenatchee Applarians, the festival's official hosting group. Brad Bozett will serve as assistant director general, which puts him in line to become director general in 2021. Linda Herald will serve as program director and will be director general in 2022.
The remaining board directors and chairpersons are:
Board of directors:
- Jeremy Anders
- Steve Evitt
- Chelsea Ewer
- Siobhan Fryhover
- Gavin Gahringer
- Alex Haley
- Susan Mullen
- Curt Ulrich
- Greg Wood
Chairpersons:
- Kelly Atwood, arts & crafts
- Joy Brown, junior royalty chaperone
- Deanna Bollinger, auction
- Sally Feil, visiting royalty
- Daryl Ferguson, grand parade
- Craig Field, pageant
- Darren Goehner, auction
- Debbie Gurnard, royalty chaperone
- Linda Haglund, youth parade
- Adele Haley, merchandise
- Pat Lynn, visiting royalty
- Malcolm McLellan, legal consultant
- Connie Morris, junior royalty chaperone
- Amy Moubray, entertainment
- Jeff Neher, art print
- Allison Womack, royalty chaperone
“Bloomin’ Fun In 101” is the theme of the 2020 Festival. “Following the 100th Festival will be a tough act to follow, but we believe that there is much more to come!" said 2020 Director General Lori Reed. "I am super excited to work with this year’s board and chairpeople. They are committed to keeping this tradition alive and to focus on the events we do and to make them better!"
The festival’s largest fundraiser, the 24th annual auction is scheduled for Oct. 26. For more information about the festival, visit appleblossom.org or check out our app sponsored by Crunch Pak. The 2020 festival begins April 23 and continues through May 3.
Darci Waterman is administrator for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.