Mallow ninebark, Physocarpus malvaceus, is a small, native shrub with rounded clusters of fragrant, white flowers and peeling bark. It can reach 6 feet tall and 5 feet wide at maturity and can form dense thickets. The thick growth also makes it a possibility for the outer rows of multiple-row windbreaks. This drought-tolerant shrub has brownish-red leaves in fall color. It grows fast in part shade and provides food and cover for wildlife. It is a fire-resistant shrub.

Serviceberry, Amelanchier alnifolia, is a native shrub also called juneberry, shadblow, sarvisberry, Saskatoon serviceberry and amelanchier. Serviceberry is a deciduous shrub or small tree, growing moderately to about 20 feet in height. In early spring, it has drooping white or pinkish flowers that fade rapidly. It produces purple, edible fruits. New foliage is purple, and the fall color is red. Plants are extremely cold-hardy and drought resistant once established and ideal for exterior rows of multiple-row windbreaks. The plant provides cover and food for wildlife, including pollinators.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?