Mallow ninebark, Physocarpus malvaceus, is a small, native shrub with rounded clusters of fragrant, white flowers and peeling bark. It can reach 6 feet tall and 5 feet wide at maturity and can form dense thickets. The thick growth also makes it a possibility for the outer rows of multiple-row windbreaks. This drought-tolerant shrub has brownish-red leaves in fall color. It grows fast in part shade and provides food and cover for wildlife. It is a fire-resistant shrub.
Serviceberry, Amelanchier alnifolia, is a native shrub also called juneberry, shadblow, sarvisberry, Saskatoon serviceberry and amelanchier. Serviceberry is a deciduous shrub or small tree, growing moderately to about 20 feet in height. In early spring, it has drooping white or pinkish flowers that fade rapidly. It produces purple, edible fruits. New foliage is purple, and the fall color is red. Plants are extremely cold-hardy and drought resistant once established and ideal for exterior rows of multiple-row windbreaks. The plant provides cover and food for wildlife, including pollinators.
Common purple lilac, Syringa vulgaris, has a moderate growth rate and reaches 10-15 feet in height and 12 feet in width, if not pruned. Its dense growth and adaptability to a wide range of environments make it an excellent choice for outer rows of windbreaks. It produces large, fragrant blossoms in spring. Lilacs do well on alkaline or acidic soils, are highly resistant to drought and cold, and are very long lived. Important for pollinators.
Rocky Mountain juniper, Juniperus scopulorum, is a native tree that attains a height of 20 to 30 feet and a width of up to 15 feet, with a medium to rapid growth rate. Although highly drought tolerant, Rocky Mountain juniper grows on a wide range of soils and will tolerate a high water table. It forms a very dense, symmetrical crown and is a superior small tree for windbreaks in this region. In winter, it changes color from shades of gray to purple gray. It provides fruit and shelter for wildlife.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone