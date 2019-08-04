Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--YAKIMA, Wash. -- An unprecedented run of injuries created a host of challenges this summer for Marcus McKimmy and the Pippins.
Yakima Valley has handed out jerseys to 54 different players through 53 games, easily the most in the franchise's six seasons. Athletic trainer Alyssa Wickenhagen from Virginia Mason Memorial wasn't the only one left with plenty of extra work, since McKimmy needed to find replacements for all the players who went home.
"It's been a very complicated summer for that kind of stuff," McKimmy said. "I've spent quite a bit more time than I would like because what it does is it just hinders my ability to help develop the guys that are here."
Some players, including infielders Brady Hormel and Zach Meddings, and catcher Brett Wells, stayed in Yakima to receive treatment before returning to the field. But most went back home, either because of season-ending injuries or other factors, such as health insurance considerations.
Conversations with college coaches also play into the decision-making process for McKimmy and his staff. He said they want players to return to school just as healthy, if not healthier, than when they arrived in Yakima this summer.
That's not always possible and for some players, merely the fear of injury can mean the end of their season. Neither McKimmy nor the training staff had any say in shutting down staff ace Joe Magrisi following his July 20 start, when Cal State Fullerton's coach deemed the right-hander reached his innings limit.
Yakima Valley pitching coach Rob Hippi said he's lost 12 pitchers, including all five in the initial starting rotation. The Pippins have tabbed 16 different players to begin league games on the mound, and they picked up local pitchers Dylan Bishop and Spencer Bailey last week to help their tired, depleted staff get through two nonleague games.
As for the hitters, 32 players have totaled at least 10 at-bats and only Tanner Parker remains on the roster from the Opening Day lineup. Those eight departures don't account for key injuries to primary catcher Spencer Bramwell, UCLA signee Josh Hahn, and recent Davis grad Henry Gargus just as he was heating up at the plate.
League rules allow McKimmy to bring in anyone enrolled at a college and committed to play with eligibility remaining, so he's able to draw from a large pool of players when recruiting. But that's significantly limited by considerations such as travel costs and what skills the team lost when a player leaves.
"We've got position players with all different profiles," McKimmy said. "When you're trying to replace specific spots, you never find a carbon copy but we try to do the best we can."
Many of those newcomers enter the lineup right away, sometimes taking the field for a game mere hours after arriving in Yakima or joining the team on a road trip. The adversity has added more rigor to an already demanding schedule, but McKimmy hopes it will give his players valuable experience as they try to earn their way up to higher levels of baseball.
