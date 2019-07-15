July 15-- Jul. 15--Several students from Walla Walla made the spring semester dean's list at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.
Local honorees are Cara Hall, Trevor Kytola and Connor Lemma.
The dean's list for undergraduates is created at the end of fall and spring semesters. To be eligible, students must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 with a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.
