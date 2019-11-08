Saturday
Community
Community Yoga with Melissa: 10 to 11 a.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Popcorn and a Movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, numericapac.org
Sunday
Double Deal: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, 662-7036
Monday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Wenatchee Veterans Day Parade: 10:45 a.m., starting at Wells Fargo Bank, 301 N. Chelan Ave.
Tuesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Grandparents Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
“Bird of Prey”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, wenatcheevalleymuseum.org
“Twisp — The Power of Community”: 7 p.m., Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, icicle.org
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 888-2742
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Port of Douglas County Commission: 1:30 p.m., Executive Flight Building, One Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Cashmere City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 782-3513
Schools
Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Grant Elementary School, 884-7169
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 235 Sunset Ave., 663-8161
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.