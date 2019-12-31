Today
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS Game Night: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Book-to-Movie Night: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Friday
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Friday Fun - Lego Competition: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
First Friday: Beauty of Bronze: 10 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 888-6240
ATLAS Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Snowshoe Tour at Fish Hatchery: 1 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, 548-0181
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Wenatchee First Friday Artwalk: 5 p.m., Downtown Wenatchee, wenatcheefirstfriday@gmail.com
