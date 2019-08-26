Q: Dear Ed: My wife and are planning to build a new house, and we're designing the interior ourselves. Since the master bath will have limited area, I was wondering if you had any space-saving suggestions for our new bathroom?
_ Phil, Florida
A: When remodeling an older bathroom, it makes sense to work with the existing water and drain lines if the rough plumbing is in good shape. But, choices may be limited to the type of plumbing fixtures you can install to fit the existing plumbing.
However, if you're designing a new bathroom, the fixture choices can be more creative since new rough plumbing has to be installed as well. So, I suggest you look into a wall-hung toilet with an in-wall tank system. This type of toilet can save some space because the tank is concealed inside the wall and the bowl is hung on the wall above the floor.
Bottom line: If you want a little more room in your new bathroom, a trendy wall-hung toilet with an in-wall tank is not an off-the-wall idea.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
