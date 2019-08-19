Q: Dear Ed: We're planning a kitchen makeover and I'm including a cast-iron kitchen sink in the plans. My husband says he wants a new sink type because his grandmother had a cast-iron sink. Are cast-iron sinks considered trendy?
_ Beth, Connecticut
A: Cast-iron kitchen sinks are not only trendy; they're also considered a green choice by many. Recycling is important to the green industry, and most of today's new cast-iron sinks do contain recycled materials. Three more reasons why I like cast iron kitchen sinks are:
1. Strength. Cast iron handles the workload, even if you drop large items like a pot into the sink.
2. Finish. Cast iron is also scratch-resistant and available in rich colors.
3. Features. Some cast-iron sinks offer low bowl partitions so a pan can sit flat in the sink. This feature is called a "smart divide" and helps make cast iron a smart choice for any kitchen sink.
___
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
___
(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
TO SUBSCRIBE TO AT HOME
This column/content is for subscribers only. It is sold separately and is not included in your Tribune News Service subscription. To subscribe, please contact Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, (866) 280-5210 or rdechantal@tribpub.com, or you can purchase individual columns a la carte at www.tribunenewsservice.com .
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):