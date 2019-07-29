Q: Hi Ed, I plan to upgrade my kitchen faucet to a touch-less model. I create a lot of in-home meals and this faucet will get a workout. On top of a heavy-duty model, what are some other working features to include in a touch-less kitchen faucet?
_ Pam, Texas
A: Many new kitchen faucets fall into the "semi-professional" category. Semi-pro faucets are a great choice for serious home chefs. As far as touchless kitchen faucets, I like a faucet that includes operating features like:
_ Control. Look for a quick response on/off flow sensor that doesn't slow down your routine. Also, a faucet that lets you set your desired temperature.
_ Hands off. The goal is to install a touchless faucet. Once set you want to have as little contact as possible with the faucet.
_ A/C power. Plug in-type faucets do require a code-approved outlet under the sink, but no battery changes are needed. However, in case of a power failure look for a touchless faucet with a manual override, so you can still prepare a nice candlelight dinner!
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
