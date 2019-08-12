Q: Hi Ed: My husband and I would like to install a rain-head shower in our existing tub area. We're into saving water and want to know if they make water-saving rain-style showerheads? If so, what features should we look for?
_ Jean, Massachusetts
A: Combining good performance with water efficiency is an important goal for today's plumbing industry.
Even though water flow standards are set for plumbing fixtures, some fixtures may even be more efficient than local standards require. So first look for a rain showerhead that meets or beats your local water use codes.
A nice performance feature you can look for in any style of showerhead is called air-induction technology. Air-induction mixes air and water together in the showerhead to produce a refreshing and efficient shower experience.
Finally, some rain showers even feature easy-to-clean spray nozzles to help avoid a storm of water flow issues.
___
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
___
(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
TO SUBSCRIBE TO AT HOME
This column/content is for subscribers only. It is sold separately and is not included in your Tribune News Service subscription. To subscribe, please contact Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, (866) 280-5210 or rdechantal@tribpub.com, or you can purchase individual columns a la carte at www.tribunenewsservice.com .
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):