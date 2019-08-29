Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--Hockinson senior Sawyer Racanelli sits down with the 360Preps team to discuss his rehab from a season-ending ACL tear, his recruitment process to the University of Washington and what his faith means to him. Reporters Meg Wochnick and Joshua Hart give their thoughts on "must-watch" players and the top games to see this year. Available at 360preps.com as well as Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts.
Podcast: Full Circle W/360preps Ep. 2 -- Hockinson's Sawyer Racanelli
___ (c)2019 The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.) Visit The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.) at www.columbian.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.