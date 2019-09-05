Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--Union football coach Rory Rosenbach discusses the potential pressure on the defending champion Titans, the WIAA's move away from the Tacoma Dome for the state championship and how Union High School has maintained an elite athletic program. Reporters Meg Wochnick and Joshua Hart offer thoughts on the girls' soccer and volleyball seasons and choose a football "sleeper" team. Available at 360preps.com or on Google, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Podcast: Full Circle W/ 360preps Ep. 3 -- Union's Rory Rosenbach
