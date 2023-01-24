German Defence Minister Pistorius and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg hold a news conference in Berlin

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius speaks as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on during a news conference at the Defense Ministry in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday.

 Reuters/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN/WARSAW — Poland on Tuesday said it had submitted a formal request asking Germany to allow the re-export of its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, cranking up pressure on Berlin on heavy weapons that Kyiv sees as crucial to repel the Russian invasion.

Pressure has been building on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine and let other countries send the ones they own. Under military procurement rules, Germany must authorize any re-exports.



