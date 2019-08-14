Aug. 14-- Aug. 14--A shoplifting situation at NorthTown Mall escalated Tuesday evening when the suspect allegedly attempted to pull out a realistic-looking fake gun.
Security from J.C. Penney attempted to detain a suspected shoplifter identified by the Spokane Police Department as 32-year-old Jared Pilon.
Pilon attempted to pull what appeared to be a gun out of his waistband but was unable to because it was stuck, police say. He then ran through the store and outside, according to a Spokane Police Department statement.
Security called the police and described Pilon. Patrol officers, who were already in the area, found Pilon a block from the mall and took him into custody, the statement says.
Pilon was in possession of methamphetamine, stolen credit cards and a fake handgun, according to police.
He also had three outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Pilon was booked for those warrants, including two for theft and one for possessing a stolen vehicle, and for new charges of robbery, possession of stolen property and possession of meth.