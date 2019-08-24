Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--Police made several arrests at a Spokane Valley bar after a woman reported a man assaulted her by kissing her on Friday, Aug. 16, at about 11:30 p.m.
When Spokane Valley police and Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at Peking Palace, they spoke with the alleged victim and other witnesses but were interrupted by an "extremely large male" approaching, according to a Friday statement from the sheriff's department.
The man was later identified as Darnai L. Vaile, who is reportedly 6-foot-10 and weighs more than 320 pounds.
Vaile appeared agitated and yelled, "I want to say my side!" according to the statement.
When deputies told Vaile he would be searched for weapons, he reached into his pocket and said he had a knife, according to the statement.
A struggle followed, and Vaile allegedly pulled open a switchblade-style knife while continuing to resist and ignore commands from the deputies.
After backup arrived, deputies were able to subdue Vaile. But the crowd watching the incident became hostile, the statement says.
Julia E. Napier, 53, allegedly yelled at deputies and approached officers.
While she was being arrested for obstructing, Napier pulled away and struck a deputy in the face, the statement says.
Vaile, 23, was charged with two felony counts of assault in the second degree and misdemeanors charges of resisting arrest, obstructing, possession of a dangerous weapon and fourth degree assault. He posted his $3,000 bond on Aug. 21.
Napier was arrested for third-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing. Her bond was set for $10,000, which she posted on Aug. 18.
The victim was initially arrested for obstructing but was released the same night after being issued a criminal citation, according to the Sheriff's statement.