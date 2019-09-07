Sept. 07-- Sep. 7--A Vancouver man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Thursday night in east Vancouver.
Dennis D. Bogle, 58, was arrested Friday evening at his home near Northeast Nancy Road and Southeast 10th Street, according to the Vancouver Police Department. His Dodge pickup was also located at his home and seized as evidence, police said.
The victim, a woman who has not yet been identified, was struck by the full-size pickup and later died of her injuries at a local hospital, police said Friday.
The incident was reported to police at 8:51 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 500 block of Southeast Chkalov Drive, where they found an injured woman lying on the ground. The suspect driver had fled the scene.
An investigation by the Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit found the woman was struck by a dark green 2001 Dodge Ram flatbed pickup, with Oregon license plate 705JSE. Police subsequently identified Bogle as the suspect.
He was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death and third-degree driving with a suspended or revoked license, the jail roster shows. Bogle is scheduled to make a first appearance on the allegations Monday morning in Clark County Superior Court.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.