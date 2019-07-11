July 11-- Jul. 11--The Spokane Police Department asked the public for help Wednesday tracking down more information about a confrontation Richard Coffee had at a Walmart in Spokane before his disappearance on May 11.
Coffee's body was discovered in the Spokane River on June 1, and police have been working determined what happened in the final hours of his life. They are reportedly investigating whether he committed suicide or was murdered.
The last place Coffee was seen alive was the North Colton Street Walmart, where he had confrontation with a man detectives have been unable to identify.
According to family and detectives who watched surveillance video of the exchange, Coffee walked up to the driver's side door of the man's truck and asked him to turn off his headlights, which were beating through his back window.
The video shows that the man switched them off, only to turn them on again once Coffee got back into his car.
The men began to argue and the man called Coffee a homophobic slur, according to a phone conversation he had with his mother following the exchange.
In a statement released Wednesday, police said the man on the surveillance footage is not a suspect or person of interest but could shed light on the origin of Coffee's disappearance.
"He is the last person that talked to Ricky," said Fredia Arocho, Coffee's mother, of the unidentified man. "We just think maybe even the littlest thing might be the hint of something more."
Arocho doesn't believe the man on the surveillance video is involved but thinks he might know something about the situation.
"We just want any information at all," Arocho said.
Anyone with any information related to this exchange or to Coffee's disappearance in general can call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
Reporter Jonathan Glover contributed to this report.