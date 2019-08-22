Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--Police are searching for a suspect following a chase from Vancouver to Camas late Wednesday morning.
Vancouver police were dispatched at 10:23 a.m. to the area of Northeast 18th Street and Northeast 162nd Avenue for a report of an erratic driver. A driver reportedly was traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic and running red lights, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.
The car was abandoned on the 700 block of Northwest 20th Avenue in Camas. Callers reported seeing a man matching the description of the driver leaping over fences near the abandoned car, Kapp said.
A police dog searched the area but did not locate a suspect, Kapp said. Police cleared the scene after setting up a containment perimeter, and the car was impounded.
No injuries or serious collisions occurred during the incident, Kapp said. Vancouver police are investigating.