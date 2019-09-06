Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--Vancouver police are investigating the death of two people found inside a home in the Vancouver Heights neighborhood.
Police issued a statement Friday saying that officers were dispatched at 10:18 p.m. Thursday to a residence in the 8400 block of Mt. Olympus Avenue on a report of two injured people inside.
When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman inside the residence deceased, the statement said.
The statement said there is not believed to be any threat to the general public. The Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Unit is investigating.
Further information about the deaths was not released.