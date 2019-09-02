Sept. 02-- Sep. 2--Vancouver police are requesting help in locating a missing endangered adult, Zachary Childers, 35, who has mental health issues that require medication every four hours. He has having an episode when he fled from his family near the Walmart at Northeast 104th Avenue and Northeast Mill Plain Boulevard on Sunday, according to the police department.
Childers is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He is bald with no eyebrows, and was last seen wearing a sea foam or Teal color polo shirt and grey sweatpants with a black baseball cap with black shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Childers is asked to call 911.