July 20-- Jul. 20--The Spokane Police Department is looking for information about the occupants of a light colored SUV caught on surveillance footage at the intersection of West Main Avenue and Division Streetmoments before a July 13 shooting that injured two Eastern Washington University football players.
The shooting occured at 1:20 a.m. at the same intersection.
The football players, Dehonta Hayes and Keith Moore, have said the shooting was random.
Hayes was treated and released from the hospital on Saturday, and Moore was released Monday.
Anyone with information related to the occupants of the vehicle or the shootings should call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.