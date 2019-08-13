Aug. 13-- Aug. 13--A man recently convicted of indecent exposure is wanted by the Spokane Police Department for escaping community custody.

Richard Sala, 29, has a long criminal history and was convicted on felony indecent exposure on Aug. 7. He has two previous indecent exposure convictions from 2016, which made his third in August a felony.

He is wanted for not following his post-conviction supervision agreement.

Sala has nine felony convictions including criminal mischief with a weapon, and theft. He also has 19 misdemeanor convictions.

Anyone with information about Sala is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.

