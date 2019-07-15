YouTube personality Emily Hartridge died in an accident, according to a statement posted to her Instagram account.
She was 35 years old.
"This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once," the post read. "Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it's hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person."
The London Metropolitan Police said a woman was killed in a crash between an e-scooter and a truck, but did not release the woman's identity. The Guardian was the first to report that Hartridge, who is British, was the victim.
The Guardian also reported that it was the first fatal collision involving an e-scooter in Britain.
Hartridge was known for producing a series of YouTube videos called "Ten Reasons Why ... " which covered topics like relationships and mental health. She also worked as a TV presenter.
