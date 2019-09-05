Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--WinCo Foods is coming to the Centralia Station development, the Port of Centralia announced in a press release Wednesday.
Construction of the new store is set to begin in 2020 with an anticipated opening of 2021, according to the port.
The news comes after Fred Meyer ended negotiations with developers in late 2018.
Powell Development had committed to finding a new anchor tenant for the site.
"The Port continues to move forward towards developing Centralia Station and we are excited to have WinCo choose Centralia," Port of Centralia Commission President Julie Shaffley said. "We know the community has been wanting WinCo Foods for a long time and we are happy to help deliver. We appreciate Powell Development and their success in attracting this quality company and their continued interest in developing in this area."
Centralia Station is a long-planned development near the Interstate 5 interchange at Mellen Street. A 2017 study by ECONorthwest estimated Centralia Station, when completed, would produce $118 million in local sales and employ more than 500 people.
Area lawmakers helped secure $3.1 million in state transportation funds for the I5/Mellen Connector Project last year.
Along with WinCo, Centralia Station is expected to have auxiliary shops, restaurants, offices and other businesses.
WinCo Foods, Inc. is a privately held, majority employee-owned American supermarket chain based in Boise, Idaho, with retail stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. WinCo has 128 retail stores and six distribution centers with over 20,000 employees, according to the Port of Centralia.