Aug. 21-- Aug. 21--When switching to a plant-based diet -- or, in many cases, a lifestyle -- one settles on this revelation rather quickly: how grocery shopping pivots from an hourlong chore into an afternoon of headache and heartache.
Like an 18th century sailor mapping out a series of Caribbean islands on a rum-running escapade, vegans and vegetarians will often ping-pong around a city bouncing from store to store in search of their preferred plant-based fix. A true First World problem.
One may have a favorite salty snack. The other, a particularly delicious frozen meal. And, of course, neither will carry that special oat milk -- best head to the next store.
Allow me to lighten that load. If my odometer is any indication, 33 miles is the sacrifice necessary to hit eight of Spokane's many grocery purveyors, from Safweay near the Division Street Y to Huckleberries on the South Hill. A small price to pay in the quest of supermarket dominance analyzed and ranked for your convenience.
This list is in no way all-encompassing (sorry, Yoke's), but it is the best I could do on a sweaty, smoky and blisteringly hot afternoon. I'm told that it was the balmiest day on record so far this year.
No. 8: Rosauers
It's not that I'm mad, I'm just disappointed.
When it comes to grocery store chains, the best thing Rosauers has going for it is it's in nearly every neighborhood -- as a Spokane institution should. But, unlike other chains, it lacks so much in pure variety.
Unlike Safeway (which we'll get to), Rosauers doesn't have much to offer in the way of vegan and vegetarian meats, such as Tofurkey deli slices and dogs, or vegan cheeses. In most if not all stores, that section doesn't even exist.
While it fills the niche of offering vegan boxed products like Daiya macaroni and cheese or vegan Alfredo sauce, and frozen meats, most locations don't even offer more than one brand of tofu.
Shout out, though, to the produce section. The best red delicious apple in Spokane is sold in Rosauers. And, if you're in the mood for a spicy trail mix, their Powers Fine Food brand is often vegan and delicious.
No. 7: Target
I'll keep this brief: Consider Target the retail version of Safeway but with an incredibly disappointing produce section.
It recently expanded its fresh vegan meats with a section near its produce much like Safeway. And it sells my favorite brand of vegan yogurt called Kite Hill, in strawberry, blueberry and plain.
It also sells Oatly oat milk, the Swedish-based brand that has one of the best-tasting plant-based milks, in my humble opinion.
And, of course, there's the rest of Target waiting for you outside the grocery section. Perfect for wasting away an afternoon and paycheck.
No. 6: Safeway
I like to think of Safeway the way Safeway probably thinks of Safeway: It's everywhere, and you know what you're going to get exactly where you expect to get it.
And for plant-based people, that pretty much works. You can buy a veggie dog at any location, and, while you're there, a plant-based ham or two. In that same section, a bottle of vegan mayonnaise and a slice of Chao vegan cheese.
Where it's lacking is the nuance. No Amy's brand vegan chicken noodle. And not many vegan options at the deli.
Pro tip: While they're wholly unhealthy, chains such as Safeway, Target and Walmart make their own brands of accidentally vegan cookies. Because it's mostly overly processed junk, most forgo the eggs and milk you'd typically expect in a cookie. Just be sure to read the ingredients -- and pace yourself.
No. 5: My Fresh Basket
It's the closet you'll get to a Whole Foods in Spokane, both good and bad.
The selection is great, the ready-made-food is plentiful, and it carries a ton of local options -- but it's all just a little too expensive for my taste. Props, though, to being the only grocery store in Spokane willing to put Hidden Valley Ranch on the very bottom shelf over local options.
Pretty much any vegan alternative you can think of, they have. Just be ready to apologize to your wallet after.
Bonus points for selling Small Planet Tofu.
No. 4: Trader Joe's.
It's 2019, and we all know how the store works.
And for vegans and vegetarians, the store works pretty darn well. While I wouldn't plan an entire shopping trip around it, Trader Joe's has consistently catered to the plant-based crowd with an ever-expanding group of options.
It's also particularly great for those niche items you can't find anywhere else. I'm especially fond of their frozen chicken strips and falafel.
But, most importantly, Joe's now sells vegan chili and lime-flavored rolled corn tortilla chips. They're the closest you'll come to vegan Takis, and, for that, we stand.
No. 3: Huckleberry's Natural Market
It's like My Fresh Basket on a slightly smaller budget. Plenty of vegan frozen foods, fresh vegan meats, cheeses and yogurts.
As Spokane's original health food store, you can feel the history. Pretty much anything you'd want is there, including a fantastic hot food bar that usually features a few vegan options, and an expansive bulk food section. And, of course, the filling vegan club for $9.99.
It's only downside is variety. Because its focus is mostly on health, that means little options for uber-processed salty snacks. Sometimes you just need an unhealthy fix.
On a budget, I wouldn't recommend shopping there for anything other than food, since their other household items can lead to a major case of sticker shock.
No. 2: Fred Meyer
Yes. I surprised myself with this ranking, too.
It's just ... the Fred Meyer hype is real. In the mood for vegan cheddar crackers? Check. Need some specialty vegan cheese? Right this way. How about three -- yes, three -- full doors of vegan ice cream? You've come to the right place.
And all of them, much, much cheaper than some of the other options on this list. Capatlism is a heck of a drug.
On top of all that, it's Fred Meyer, so while you're picking up a vegan pizza, hey, why not grab a pizza oven while you're at it.
With so much variety under one roof, it's hard not to sing the praises. Consider them sung.
No. 1: Natural Grocers
This should come as a shock to literally no one.
It's a plant-based utopia through and through. The amount of sheer options is mind-boggling, especially considering how low the prices are, even compared to chains like Fred Meyer, Safeway and Target.
You'll find cheese, yogurt, frozen foods, Beyond burgers and sausages all well under what their competitors are charging.
And the snacks -- oh, the snacks. You can load up on spicy hot puffed chips, then head a few aisles over and grab a few boxes of vegan chicken taquitos. Maybe a vegan empanada or two.
If you can think of it, odds are they have it.
Powered By Plants is a plant-based-focused column by features writer Jonathan Glover. Have any suggestions? Ideas on what should be covered next? Email him at jonathang@spokesman.com.