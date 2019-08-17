Aug. 17-- Aug. 17--A daily fall practice update from The Spokesman-Review's Washington State beat writer, Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR). We set the scene, list the day's important notes, highlight one big play, pick the standouts and slip-ups, track the quarterback race and dissect one talking point from post-practice interviews.
Setting the scene
Where: Rogers Field/Martin Stadium in Pullman
Start/finish: 3:30 p.m./5:15 p.m.
Temperature: 79 degrees, slightly cloudy and windy
Equipment: Shoulder pads and helmets
Notable
* While it still appears WSU is nearing a deal with HBO to feature the Cougars in a college "Hard Knocks" program that will air this fall, the two sides haven't finalized anything three days after initial reports surfaced. But a small group of HBO representatives attended Thursday's practice and a handful of cameramen tagged along Friday, spending the large majority of their time next to coach Mike Leach, who figures to be a big reason the show selected WSU as one of four schools to highlight -- along with Arizona State, Penn State and Alabama. Leach was smothered with camera attention, often flanked by one boom operator and one cameraman as he sent in offensive play calls from the sideline.
"Hard Knocks" has descended on #WSU. Sounds like a deal still hasn't been finalized, but all signs are pointing to the HBO program featuring the Cougars this fall. pic.twitter.com/Lfv29xqDlT
-- Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 17, 2019