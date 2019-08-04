Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--A daily fall practice update from The Spokesman-Review's Washington State beat writer, Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR). We set the scene, list the day's important notes, highlight one big play, pick the standouts and slip-ups, track the quarterback race and dissect one talking point from post-practice interviews.
Setting the scene
Where: Sacajawea Middle School in Lewiston
Start/finish: 2 p.m./4:50 p.m.
Temperature: 92 degrees, clear
Attire: Helmets only
Notable
Mike Leach reiterated why he enjoys shifting preseason camp to Lewiston every August. The team's done it for the last six years now. "This is a great time of preparation for our squad and people get to know one another and we get to do a lot of work without distractions and appreciate where everybody started playing football, somewhere around junior high."
* During their Lewiston trip -- six nights this year -- the Cougars stay in the dorm rooms at local college Lewis-Clark State. Roommate pairings are somewhat random, Will Rodgers III told reporters, and coaches like to place players with teammates they wouldn't usually spend time with, or ones that don't share the same position group. Rodgers III, a defensive tackle, is bunking with wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. Quarterback Anthony Gordon is sharing a living space with receiver Dezmon Patmon.
* There were a handful of players rotating through kick return Saturday. The group included expected starter Travell Harris, along with running back Max Borghi, running back Jouvensly Bazil, running back Deon McIntosh, wide receiver Rodrick Fisher, wide receiver Donovan Ollie and nickel Skyler Thomas.
* Three kickers took aim at the uprights today and they didn't miss. Blake Mazza was good from 28 and 33 yards, Jack Crane hit from 28, 33 and 37, and freshman walk-on Dean Janikowski made his lone field goal from 37 yards out.
* The non-participants on Saturday were wide receiver Jamire Calvin, cornerback George Hicks III and offensive lineman Jimmy Price. The no-shows were offensive linemen Christian Haangana (see Friday's report) and Michael Van Beek, along with quarterback John Bledsoe.
* If you follow Drew Bledsoe's Instagram account, you would've seen this injury update on son John a few weeks earlier. The WSU walk-on apparently suffered some type of left leg injury over the summer and is seen in the post using crutches.
Johnny Boy hard at work on his rehab. Big thanks to Dr. Philippon and the great team at the Steadman Clinic for fixing him up!! @johnbledsoe11
