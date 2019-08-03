Aug. 03-- Aug. 3--A daily fall practice update from The Spokesman-Review's Washington State beat writer, Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR). We set the scene, list the day's important notes, highlight one big play, pick out an MVP and LVP, track the quarterback race and dissect one talking point from post-practice interviews.
Setting the scene
Where: Rogers Field/Martin Stadium in Pullman
Start/finish: 2 p.m./4:30 p.m.
Temperature: 84 degrees, clear
Attire: Helmets only
Notable
* Running back Max Borghi and fullback Clay Markoff mainly divided the first-team carries in the backfield on Friday, while Deon McIntosh, Cole Dubots and Jouvensly Bazil accounted for the rest. McIntosh, a 1,000-yard rusher at East Mississippi Community College last season who played at Notre Dame two years ago, didn't get much action in the team period, but he showed his juking ability on a crafty spin move between defensive linemen that earned him another 10 yards once he reached the second level.
* Tay Martin and Calvin Jackson Jr. will both figure into the Cougars' wide receiver rotation this fall. Which "X" receiver starts isn't too significant, but fans may be surprised to hear Leach say Jackson Jr. "is a little ahead (of Martin)" at the moment. Of course, the competition is a tight one and Leach maintains "he's going to have to hang on."
* The Cougars made a surprise addition to the roster in July, bringing ex-USC cornerback Trey Davis to Pullman after the Federal Way (Washington) High product left the Trojans this summer. the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Davis enrolled at USC in January and already has a month of spring workouts under his belt. You can find a separate story about Davis' arrival here.
* As expected, running back signee Jamir Thomas didn't report to the first day of fall camp and probably won't be seen this season. Thomas isn't on the team's roster and although it sounds like he's still working to become academically eligible, a Spokesman-Review source said that probably wouldn't happen this fall.
* Hornung Award watch list candidate Travell Harris could serve double duty as a kick returner and punt returner for the Cougars this fall. Friday, he and Calvin Jackson Jr. worked in punt return drills, though don't be surprised if Jamire Calvin also figures into that mix.
* Halid Djibril, a backup nickel for the Cougars last season, was taking cornerback reps Friday. Iowa Western Community College transfer Daniel Isom came to Pullman as a cornerback, but with Jalen Thompson's departure, he could make a move to safety and it's the position he played on the first day of preseason camp.
* Friday's nonparticipants included wide receiver Jamire Calvin, quarterback John Bledsoe and offensive lineman Christian Haangana. Leach said Haangana is working through a few things and is expected to rejoin the team soon.
* Blake Mazza attempted two field goals Friday. Mazza kicked one through the uprights, from 37 yards out, but he missed the other one wide left, from 32 yards out.
* We wish a happy birthday to longtime WSU Sports Information Director Bill Stevens, who turned 54 on Friday. And so should you (@bstevens87).
* The program's most capped player, linebacker Peyton Pelluer, made an appearance at the end of WSU practice Friday.
Guest cameo at #WSU practice today. pic.twitter.com/u7LrKhqdUm
-- Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 3, 2019