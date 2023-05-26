 Skip to main content
Armored cars, a gunshot and 'Baby Shark' | Wilkes talks about Chumstick Highway standoff, feud with neighbor

WENATCHEE — Two months since the arrest and the ongoing investigation of his 18-hour standoff with authorities on Chumstick Highway, Abel Wilkes wants to share his story.

Wilkes reached out to The Wenatchee World by phone this week and shared his experience during the standoff and in jail. He also discussed the crimes he’s been charged with, details from the standoff and his plans to go to trial.

Abel Wilkes

Wilkes confirmed photo 1 (copy)

The trailer where Abel Wilkes, the subject of a police standoff in Leavenworth, was residing in has been "significantly damaged" according to investigators. The East Cascades SWAT Team damaged the trailer both as a deliberate tactic and also by accident via armored vehicles.
Wilkes trailer confirmed photo 2 (copy)

A whole wall was torn down during a standoff between the trailers' resident, Abel Wilkes, and law enforcement March 28. Investigators say the damage was a deliberate tactic and also by accident via armored vehicles.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

