Armored cars, a gunshot and 'Baby Shark' | Wilkes talks about Chumstick Highway standoff, feud with neighbor

WENATCHEE — Two months since the arrest and the ongoing investigation of his 18-hour standoff with authorities on Chumstick Highway, Abel Wilkes wants to share his story.
Wilkes reached out to The Wenatchee World by phone this week and shared his experience during the standoff and in jail. He also discussed the crimes he’s been charged with, details from the standoff and his plans to go to trial.
“I’m not looking to embarrass anyone,” said Wilkes Tuesday from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. “I just feel this was an extreme misuse that got handled very poorly. A knock on my door and that would have been it.”
The standoff
Wilkes, 48, was the center of the long standoff with SWAT officers at his home on the 16000 block of Chumstick Highway about 7 miles north of Leavenworth.
He has been held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest March 29. He’s charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer after he reportedly pointed a gun at a neighbor and barricaded himself after the East Cascade SWAT Team arrived.
When asked if he pointed a weapon at his neighbor and the property’s owner, John Loomis, 71, said, “No, I did not. That is absolutely false.”
Loomis was not immediately available for comment Friday.
Instead, Wilkes said he recalls waking up to two to four “military vehicles” outside his trailer along with some kind of drone. Wilkes also said that officers told him he was under arrest, but he didn’t know why.
Capt. Mike Williams with the Columbia Basin Investigative Team said that there were three armored vehicles on site, and two drones were used. Williams’ team is investigating a gunshot fired by a SWAT team member during the standoff.
Wilkes suffers from social anxiety disorder and agoraphobia, which makes it difficult for him to shop for himself or leave his home. He was terrified when he saw the collection of SWAT officers and military-style vehicles and equipment.
“I thought I was getting killed,” he said.
Had it been like the other occasions when a deputy had shown up to his door, Wilkes said he would have answered the door “no problem.” RiverCom Dispatch has records of another three calls regarding Wilkes: two related to the sound of gunfire and another regarding the song “Baby Shark” played at loud volume.
In his conversation with The World, Wilkes did confirm he was playing “Baby Shark” and laughed about it.
He said he still would’ve been anxious about the situation but would have opened the door had a deputy knocked, but waking up to a drone and armored vehicles outside his house was “very surreal.”
Authorities said they made “visual and verbal contact” with Wilkes and he “was told he was under arrest and to exit the trailer. (Wilkes) refused all commands and barricaded himself inside the trailer,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Wilkes said he understood why officers in the past would respond to a call about the noise but felt it was a violation of his second amendment right to use a firearm. Wilkes would fire his weapons near his trailer into a hillside near his home, he said.
He also understood why police respond the way they do for calls about a person pointing a gun but didn’t see why they took Loomis at his word and not his, Wilke said.
He said he felt like he was “swatted” — a prank in which someone calls the police with a serious claim to prompt a police response to a person’s address.
Shot fired
During the standoff, investigators said Sgt. Cory Bernaiche shot at Wilkes. After Bernaiche fired a rifle toward a window at Wilkes’ residence, “a few minutes later, officers heard a shot within his residence,” according to investigators.
Bernaiche was placed on administrative leave in April, a standard procedure.
Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with the Wenatchee Police Department said Bernaiche is still on leave as the investigation into Bernaiche’s use of force has not completed. The department’s review is separate from the ongoing investigation by the Columbia Basin Investigative Team.
Reinfeld said he hopes to have the review of the investigation complete and submitted to the police chief for his decision by next week. Bernaiche will return to duty unless the investigation finds evidence of criminal conduct or a violation of the department’s policy.
Investigators also said Wilkes “made threats to officers and refused to exit his residence.”
Wilkes denies ever shooting at police and said he never wanted to hurt anyone. He also said he does not remember hearing Bernaiche discharge his firearm.
“It was all really surreal,” he said.
Wilkes was more concerned with the overall damage to his trailer — investigators said it was “significantly damaged.”
Photos provided to The Wenatchee World by a friend of Wilkes, Karana Gossman, show one of the trailer’s walls completely destroyed. The walls on either side of the opening have also been damaged as insulation hangs down.
Investigators said some of the damage was “incidental” as armored vehicles moved around the property. Other damage was a “deliberate tactic as part of the effort to get Wilkes to surrender.”
‘People have to die’
In a phone call Thursday, Wilkes told The World that he had received some investigation materials which included a 911 transcript of a emergency phone call he made during the standoff.
Wilkes said the transcript read at one point that he said “people have to die.” Wilkes denied ever saying this on the call, but also said he wouldn’t speculate as to the statement in the transcript. The Wenatchee World requested to view the transcript but investigators said they cannot yet disclose the materials.
East Cascade SWAT members also used tear gas against Wilkes, but it is not clear when the tear gas was used.
Wilkes said he hid beneath his trailer with his dog to avoid getting hurt during the standoff. At some point, Wilkes said he fell asleep due to the stress.
When he surrendered shortly before 5 a.m., Wilkes was medically evaluated and did not have any visible injuries, according to investigators.
In jail, Wilkes said he’s had difficulty with the court system. Found indigent — Wilkes said his money is stored in a safe, which is now missing — he’s found it hard to stay in close communication with his court-appointed attorney.
Wilkes’ first attorney, Herman Bylenga, was replaced after a “breakdown in communication,” a mutual decision, according to court documents.
His latest appointment with his new attorney, Elizabeth Halls, was supposed to be on Tuesday, but he has not seen her, he said on Thursday. Halls did not respond to a request for comment.
Going to trial
Wilkes still plans, however, on taking his case to trial despite being already being offered a plea deal. His trial is scheduled for June 20, according to court documents.
Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Sealby said he couldn’t comment “on whether we have had any discussions with Mr. Wilke’s defense counsel” in an email.
Wilkes is also considering filing a civil lawsuit because he feels his constitutional rights have been violated. His opinions on the police have also changed by the standoff.
In the past, he’d always been a believer in a strong police force. He noted he voted in the presidential election for Donald Trump and recently voted to reelect former Sheriff Brian Burnett.
But now, he said he’s seen the “militarization” of police “against private citizens,” which has changed his perspective on this issue.
Wilkes did note how the situation had “upended” his life and said he doesn’t “have a life anymore.” Even so, he said he’s adjusting well to jail despite it having a “steep learning curve.”
Wilkes underwent a psychological evaluation and was ruled fit to stand trial, according to court documents. During the evaluation, Wilkes said he recalls being asked what he thought about the phrase, “don’t judge a book by its cover.”
Wilkes said he hoped the public keep that in consideration, as well.