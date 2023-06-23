'I think we are ready' | Charity run honoring slain Chelan County deputy Saúl Gallegos comes to an end

CHELAN — It’s hard to mistake, the home of the deputy’s widow.
Parked in the driveway are two cars with Law Enforcement Memorial license plates, including one that reads, “MYHERO.” A black and blue police flag flaps in the wind.
Above and below the doorbell are two small police badge pins. One reads, “Law Enforcement Medal of Honor.” The other, “In memory of Saúl Gallegos.”
The house on a hillside above Lake Chelan is home to Maria Gallegos. Her husband, Saúl Gallegos, a Chelan County sheriff’s deputy, was shot and killed on duty June 26, 2003.
He was survived by Maria and their four sons: twins Saúl and Marco, Luis and Juan.
Each year since 2005, members of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office have hosted the Saúl Gallegos Memorial Run in Manson to help fund an education for Saúl’s kids.
All four boys have attended Eastern Washington University. The twins have graduated and the youngest two are working toward their degrees.
This year’s run is Saturday. It’ll be the last.
“I think we are ready because everything comes to an end,” Maria said.
Maria and Saúl are from El Colecio, Michoacán, Mexico, a small village roughly 65 miles southeast of Guadalajara. Saúl immigrated to the U.S. as a boy.
They met as teens when Saúl returned to Mexico for a visit in the mid-1980s. They married in 1992 and then moved to the Wenatchee area after a stint in Topeka, Kansas, where Saúl grew up. Later, they bought a small lot in El Colecio and planned to build a second home.
Saúl served in U.S. Army Reserves for six years and began his law enforcement career in 1995.
Twenty years have passed since Saúl’s death. She thinks of him every day.
“Yeah, every single moment,” Maria said, “because if I’m doing something and I say, ‘Oh, if Saúl was here…’”
Juan was 2 when his Gallegos was killed — too young to have formed his own memories of his father. Strangers will occasionally offer their own.
He recalled a recent trip to the IGA Market in Chelan when an employee recognized the last name on his debit card. She asked if he was Saúl’s son. Yes, he said.
“She kind of started having a moment and felt the need to give me a hug,” Juan said. “She said that my dad helped her son overcome an addiction or helped him recover. Something along those lines.”
He added, “It was a very touching moment for me.”
Saúl was killed after he attempted to arrest a 21-year-old man named José Sánchez Guillén for a low-level crime: driving with a suspended license.
He pursued Sánchez Guillén to a home along Highway 150 in Manson. Saúl got out of his patrol car and went to the rear of the home where Sánchez Guillén wrestled Saúl’s firearm away from him and then fatally shot him. Saúl was 35.
Sánchez Guillén was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.
Saúl is the last law enforcement officer from Chelan or Douglas counties killed on duty. Few if any local families have had their grief as well documented and publicized.
“It’s hard, but at the same time it is nice that people care about us, about our feelings, about Saúl,” Maria said.
The memorial run is hosted about a five-minute walk from home where Saúl was killed.
The event brings mixed emotions to the family. It serves both as a reminder of the support they’ve received from the community and of the man they lost.
“I feel very contradicted because I know I should feel very grateful, but also it’s a reminder (that) I grew up without a father figure,” Juan said. “It’s a reminder of that, but it’s also a reminder of the many good people that are in my life, who have either really supported me financially, emotionally.”
He added that he has a “great sense of pride” in his father for being a military veteran and law enforcement officer “who gave his life serving.”
Maria echoed the mix of pain and gratitude felt by Juan, but she’s happy now. She spends her time gardening at home and returns El Colecio each year, sometimes for months, staying in the home she and Saúl dreamed of.
She’s watched her sons grow up and she’s expecting a granddaughter in the fall.
And while she’s found closure, Saúl’s absence is always present.
“You’re going to have that for the rest of your life — that thing in your heart and in your mind,” Maria said. “Even though you are happy, and you have happy moments, you still have that missing part.”